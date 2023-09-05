The Laurens County Touchdown Club recently announced that Laurens Academy junior Garrett Murphy is their Player of the Week for games on Friday, Sept. 1.
Murphy is a junior running back, outside linebacker and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders. He played a key role in the Crusaders 58-0 win over Newberry Academy on Friday night.
Murphy had 12 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. Offensively, Murphy had 8 rushes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Receiving he had 5 catches for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added two successful 2 point conversions.
Laurens Academy Head Football Coach Jolly Doolittle stated, “Garrett is a relentless worker that practices as hard as he plays, serves as well as he scores TDs, blocks as well as he catches, fakes as well as he runs, makes special plays on special teams and plays assignments to annihilation on defense.”
The Laurens County Toucown Club will honor Murphy on September 7 at the second Touchdown Club meeting of the year. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens. Player of the Week awards this year will presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 7 meeting will feature Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Steve Englehart.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at Noon with the food service line opening at 11:45 am.
