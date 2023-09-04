A little after a month of being the athletic director of Presbyterian College, Dee Nichols is optimistic about how things are set out for her and the programs that she’s over.
Nichols was announced as the new AD of the school on Aug. 4. Formerly the senior associate athletic director for operations and senior woman administrator, she has taken over the reigns from Rob Acunto. She previously held the athletic director spot on an interim basis over a small period (April to August 2019).
Nichols also serves on the Big South Conference Board of Administrators.
After working in athletics for the school for nearly 15 years, she says so far, one of the biggest differences she sees is the challenges the AD faces deals with mainly outward challenges rather than internal issues.
“I would say probably the newest part is just that more parts of this job will be external facing, where a lot of my focus for the last several years has been kind of an internal focus. I would say maybe a little bit more of an external change,” Nichols said.
One of the things that stayed the same for her was the constant new challenges that she faces every day being in sports.
“I think that's one of the best parts about working in athletics is that no two days are alike. And fortunately, I'm glad to see that doesn't change no matter what role I'm in,” Nichols said.
Before being the AD she worked positions as the assistant athletic director (2009-12), associate athletic director (2012-15), senior associate athletic director (2015-2019), and one of the benefits of working as the AD in her eyes is that she gets to continue working on campus for the school.
“Getting to be a part of a vibrant college campus. Being on the campus where we know that we've got student-athletes who are revered as students as well as being supreme athletes, it's just really one of the most gratifying things about this job,” Nichols said.
She had a brief stint coaching as she was the head volleyball coach for her alma mater Georgia Southern during the 1990s. She sees all the experience she has garnered as skills that has helped her so far in this new position.
“I think no matter what, I mean, there's always going to be some type of leadership and team building and I guess, I've always gotten to have a hand in some of that in our department,” Nichols said.
In terms of looking at changes being made to the athletics department, she wants to keep the progression going and point it towards the same direction.
“I'm not really interested in making any drastic changes. I think for a lot of things, we will say if it's not broken, we don't fix it. I think we're just gonna continue to move forward,” Nichols said.
Despite that, one of the things presently at task is conference realignment. Presbyterian currently plays in the Pioneer League for football while playing in the Big South for the majority of their other sports. One of the casualties hit the conference last year with members Hampton and North Carolina A&T departing.
“The landscape with the NCAA, in an ever changing environment. I think part of something that I'm really going to focus on is just staying on top of that and being aware of what's going on in the rest of the nation and really how that's going to affect how we proceed and how we look at maybe plans that we're going to make in the long term,” Nichols said.
One of the other focuses she does have is being present and available to all of what’s going on in her department and on campus.
“The students here, they're their greatest resource, the people who are on PC's campus are our greatest resource. At a small school, everybody has to wear a lot of hats and there's plenty of work for everyone to do. But as much as I can every day, get up from behind my desk and get out there and visit with some people and just be sure that I'm keeping my eyes and ears on the pulse of what's going on," Nichols said.
