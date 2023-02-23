Laurens District 55 High School honored nine student-athletes on Wednesday that signed national letters of intent to play their respective sport at the collegiate level.
Four Raiders signed to play football including Cayson Elledge, James Rawl, Jay Pulley and Jordan Roberts
Elledge committed to Davidson College. Rawl signed to play at Anderson University and will join former LDHS quarterback Seth Strickland, who is the offensive coordinator for the Trojans. Roberts and Pulley will play at Newberry College.
Raider baseball standout Jackson Martin signed to play at Wofford College. LDHS volleyball player Kamryn George signed to play at North Greenville University.
Three LDHS softball players inked their deals on Wednesday. Kauree Munyan will play at SC State University. Macayle Revis signed to play at Piedmont University and Alyssa Rowe will play at Carolina University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.