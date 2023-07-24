Presbyterian College Director of Athletics Rob Acunto has announced the hiring of Josie Rollins as the Blue Hose’s Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance and Academic Services. Formally introduced on Monday afternoon, Rollins brings seven years of experience to the PC Athletic Department that includes stops at three neighboring South Carolina universities.
Most recently, Josie served as the Assistant to the Vice President and Compliance Coordinator at Limestone for the 2022-23 academic year. She has also collaborated with Charleston Southern and Anderson, the latter her alma mater.
On Rollins’ hiring, Acunto commented “We were immediately impressed by Josie’s application and interest due to the combination of her experiences with compliance and academic services. She further impressed us throughout the interview process and we are very happy she has joined PC Athletics.”
“Current and prospective Blue Hose student-athletes, coaches, and staff will benefit greatly from Josie’s knowledge and experience”.
In her role as Assistant AD for Compliance and Academic Services, Rollins oversees compliance with all institutional, conference, and NCAA policies, rules, and regulations concerning the recruitment and eligibility of student-athletes. She develops and conducts continuing rules and compliance education programs for coaches, staff, student-athletes, and boosters. She works with the Admissions office, faculty athletic representative, and the Registrar’s Office to monitor NCAA eligibility.
Additionally, Rollins coordinates services for academic support for all athletic teams and student-athletes. She serves as the primary liaison between athletics, Presbyterian’s Registrar’s Office, individual faculty members, and advisors in regard to the academic well-being of PC student-athletes.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the PC Athletic Department”, commented Rollins. “I am eager and excited to help our student-athletes and coaches succeed, and am very much looking forward to representing Presbyterian College to the highest degree”.
After completing a Masters of Organizational Leadership from Anderson that led to a graduate assistantship with the Trojans’ athletic department, Rollins transitioned to Limestone where she helped maintain and track compliance-related data for over 850 student-athletes. Assisting in the development of compliance policy training materials, she conducted such training sessions for staff members while providing immediate support to the department and helping maintain athletes’ academic eligibility.
Prior to her Limestone affairs, Rollins spent the 2021-22 school year as the Athletic Certification Officer at Charleston Southern University, an initiator on progress-towards-degree audits for each student-athlete three times per year.
During her undergraduate studies at Anderson, Rollins’ tenure as an assistant to the Registrar’s Office led to her GA acceptance that began her post-education career in the field. Aiding the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in planning and executing events, her duties included additional progress-towards-degree requirements, pivotal assistance in transmitting records, and evaluating existing department policies and procedures.
Josie received a Bachelor of Arts from Anderson with a political science and psychology major/minor, achieving her aforementioned master’s degree in 2022.
