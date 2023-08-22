As the countdown to the 2023 season creeps to a smaller number by the day, the Presbyterian College football team and head coach Steve Englehart have announced that Fan Day – an opportunity for Blue Hose fans to meet the squad and enjoy afternoon-long activities – will take place on Saturday, August 26.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m. outside Bailey Memorial Stadium, spectators are invited to show their support of PC football free of charge for a day of engagement and participation with the Blue Hose student-athletes. Presbyterian merchandise will be sold at the event, as well as concessions.
All fans who attend can take part in autograph sessions with PC players, where official copies of the 2023 schedule poster will be on display. Additionally, spectators can purchase season-tickets to Blue Hose football during Fan Day festivities, as well as single-game seats for any of the five home contests later this year.
Sign-ups for the Zaxby’s Scotty’s Kids Club will be available at the event, while all children who attend can visit the Kid’s Zone outside the stadium. A face-paint booth and bouncy house will be on site, as well as other activities.
Following the meet-and-greet with players and coaches, the Blue Hose will take to the field for an intersquad scrimmage that will also be free of charge.
Englehart’s second season as PC’s head coach gets started on Saturday, September 2 in a visiting capacity against Murray State. The next weekend (Sept. 9), Presbyterian will make their ’23 home debut as they clash with Virginia University of Lynchburg at 1:00 p.m.
The upcoming slate will denote the 111th season of Presbyterian College football and the 21st year of action at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
