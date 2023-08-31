The Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s basketball program and head coach Quinton Ferrell released their 2023-24 non-conference schedule which is highlighted with seven home games, a three-game tournament in Florida, and road games at 2023 NCAA Tournament participant Furman and Power Five programs Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
“I’m excited about our non-conference schedule, I feel like we put together a schedule that will challenge us in the beginning of the season and have us ready to compete at a high level once Big South Conference play begins in January,” said Ferrell, who is in his fifth season in charge of the Blue Hose men’s basketball program. “It’s great for our program to have seven home games during non-conference, which gives us an opportunity to establish an identity of defending our home court and having a great home court! Also, getting to play programs like Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and Furman will be a great measuring stick for us to find out a lot about ourselves. We’re excited to kick off the season and we are looking forward to creating some positive momentum with our non-conference schedule to help us have success in the Big South this season.”
NOVEMBER
The Blue Hose begin the season with an exhibition game in the Templeton Center against Carolina Christian College on Thursday, November 2. Then, PC begins the regular season on the road at SEC foe Vanderbilt on Tuesday, November 7. Presbyterian returns to Templeton for home games against CIU (Thursday, November 9) and The Citadel (Monday, November 13). Then, the Blue Hose travel to the state of Florida for a three-day tournament with games against the host team North Florida (Thursday, November 16), Maine (Friday, November 17), and Northwestern State (Saturday, November 18). Tennessee Tech comes to the Templeton Center on Wednesday, November 22. The Blue Hose finish the month with a road game at Elon on Monday, November 27.
DECEMBER
Presbyterian starts the month with a road game at VMI on Saturday, December 2. The Blue Hose play their next three games in the friendly confines of the Templeton Center against Florida A&M (Wednesday, December 6), Mid-Atlantic Christian (Wednesday, December 13), and Kennesaw State (Saturday, December 16). Just before Christmas, the Blue Hose play road games at 2023 NCAA Tournament participant Furman (Tuesday, December 19) and at the ACC’s Wake Forest (Thursday, December 21). PC concludes the non-conference part of their schedule at home against Johnson & Wales on Saturday, December 30.
The Big South Conference schedule, game times, and season ticket information will be announced at a later date.
