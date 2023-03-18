Presbyterian College is dedicating its newest athletic facilities on March 25 as part of its $8 million Championship Spirit Initiative.
The new facilities for the Blue Hose softball team – a new fieldhouse with coaches’ offices, a locker room, lights, a concession area, public restrooms, new seating, and a press box – will be dedicated at 9:30 a.m.
The college will dedicate the same improvements at Elton Pollock Field for the Blue Hose baseball squad at 11:15 a.m.
The substantial upgrades for baseball and softball were part of PC’s record-breaking athletic facility campaign that concluded last summer. Construction began this spring on a new multipurpose facility for men’s and women’s wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling, and competitive cheer. The capital campaign also includes renovations in the Templeton Physical Education Center.
The Blue Hose began competing in intercollegiate sports in 1913. Today, more than 40 percent of the college’s student body participates in one of 19 Division I programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.