The Presbyterian College Blue Hose women’s basketball program and head coach Alaura Sharp released their 2023-24 non-conference schedule which is highlighted with seven home games, a tournament in Las Vegas, and road games at Kansas State, Wichita State, and South Carolina.
“We are really looking forward to our non-conference schedule,” said Sharp, who is entering her sixth season at the helm of the Presbyterian women’s basketball program. “It has a great balance of top-notch competition mixed in with fun spots to travel to. This is the first year that we have taken advantage of playing in a multi-team event. We are thankful to our administration and supporters for helping us make this happen! ”
NOVEMBER
Presbyterian begins the season with a road trip to Kansas with games at Kansas State on Monday, November 6, and at Wichita State on Wednesday, November 8. The Blue Hose begin their home schedule with three straight home games in the Templeton Center against Johnson C. Smith (Saturday, November 11), CIU (Wednesday, November 15), and ETSU (Sunday, November 19). PC travels to the North Carolina coast to play UNCW on Wednesday, November 22. Presbyterian finishes the month with home games against Morehead State (Saturday, November 25) and North Carolina Central (Wednesday, November 29).
DECEMBER
Play in the month of December begins with two road games in North Carolina at Western Carolina (Saturday, December 2) and Queens (Wednesday, December 6). The Blue Hose welcome South Carolina State to the Templeton Center on Friday, December 15. Then, Presbyterian travels down the road to Columbia to play two-time national champion South Carolina on Saturday, December 16. Presbyterian travels to Las Vegas for a tournament where they play Wright State (Thursday, December 21) and Eastern Washington (Friday, December 22). The Blue Hose conclude the non-conference part of their schedule in the Templeton Center against Columbia College on Sunday, December 31.
The Big South Conference schedule, game times, and season ticket information will be announced at a later date.
