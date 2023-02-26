Behind a pair of home runs and a four-hit performance from junior Dalton Reeves, the Presbyterian College baseball team earned its second win over a Big 10 School in as many days with an 8-6 victory over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex. Reeves tallied four hits with two doubles, two long balls, and five RBIs in the victory.
FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 8, Michigan State 6
LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (5-2) | Michigan State (4-3)
W: Charlie McDaniel (1-1) | L: Ryan Szczepaniak (0-1) | Save: Tanner Smith (2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Michigan State scored in the opening frame with a two-run homer to take the early 2-0 lead.
- Reeves got the Blue Hose on the board in the home half of the first with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.
- PC evened it at two in the second with an RBI groundout by Brody Fahr.
- In the third, the Blue Hose gained the lead with a three-run frame started by Reeves's with his second RBI double before a Jack Gorman RBI single made it 4-2. The inning was capped with an Evan Cuervo RBI double to push the lead to 5-2 after three.
- The Spartans cut the deficit to one, 5-4, with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before Michigan State evened it at five in the fifth with an RBI single.
- Reeves continued his hot day at the plate with his first home run of the season as he hit a two-run blast to right to push PC in front 7-5.
- The Blue Hose catcher connected on his second homer of the game in the seventh that, increased PC's lead to three, 8-5.
- MSU added a solo homer in the eighth but could not get any closer as the Blue Hose earned the 8-6 win over the Spartans.
NOTABLES
- Reeves led the Blue Hose with a career-high four hits as he tallied a pair of doubles and a pair of homers in the win.
Sunday marked his first career multi-homer game in a Blue Hose uniform and his third game with two doubles. He finally matched his career-high for RBIs in the victory with five.
- Fahr increased his hit streak to four on Sunday, with his two base hits in the contest marking his second multi-hit game of the young season.
Gorman and Kyle Decker have reached base safely in all seven games following Gorman and Decker both tallying hits this afternoon.
- Charlie McDaniel got in the win column with six innings and four strikeouts.
- Tanner Smith earned his second save of the young season as he recorded the final six outs with a pair of strikeouts, allowing one run en route to his save.
- The Blue Hose defeated MSU for the first time in three tries, as PC had dropped both prior decisions to the Spartans before Sunday's victory.
- With Sunday's win, PC joins Gardner-Webb among Big South schools as the only two league schools to have earned multiple Power Five wins thus far in 2023. Both schools have defeated Northwestern and Michigan State.
UP NEXT
- PC hits the road for a non-conference bout on Tuesday against Georgia, with first pitch slated for 4 p.m. from Athens on SECN+. Georgia comes into the matchup on Tuesday after dropping its first game in its last six on Sunday afternoon with a 12-11 setback against Princeton on Sunday in Athens.
