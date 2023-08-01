PC FRONT.jpg

The Big South Conference recently announced that 68.08 percent of eligible student-athletes earned a spot on the league’s Presidential Honor Roll, the highest ratio in the 40-year history of the conference. Presbyterian College displayed the fourth-highest percentage of Honor Roll recipients among the Big South’s 10 members through the 2022-23 athletic year, obtaining 183 on the esteemed academic list (78% of all PC student-athletes).

To be selected for the Big South Presidential Honor Roll, one must acquire a minimum 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale for the recently completed academic year. Altogether, 2,344 individuals around the conference met those qualifications, including 25 Blue Hose that achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Those that realized a 4.0 receive Commissioner’s Award distinction for their exemplary efforts in the classroom, a feat that 247 student-athletes league-wide witnessed. Overall, 647 individuals were named Gold Award scholars (anywhere between a 3.75-3.99 GPA), while 587 more gained a Silver Award (3.50-3.74). That makes the final calculation of 1,481 with a 3.50 GPA or better.

Below is the full list of all Presbyterian student-athletes to be included on the Big South Presidential Honor Roll, with those that grasped a 4.0 denoted with an asterisk beside their name and sport: 

Baseball

Ryan Becker

Evan Cuervo

Kyle Decker

Amman Dewberry

Joel Dragoo

Daniel Eagen

William Farrar

Trey Fenderson

Alex Flood

Duncan Howard

Chase Hughes

Colbey Klepper

Noah LeBron

Charlie McDaniel

Mason McDaniel

Kyle Merkle

Kyle Mueller

William Nobles

Jake Randolph

Dalton Reeves

Lorenzo Rios

Yechiel Saint

Logan Ymker

Jay Wetherington

Men’s Basketball

Winston Hill

Houston Jones

Owen McCormack

Jack McMahon

Men’s Cross Country

Ralph Guerra

Payton Hibler

William Johnson*

Spencer Wieters

Men’s Golf

Frank Gilliam

Thomas Hollingsworth

Trey Howard

Jimmy McCollum*

Lleyton Renner

Nat Simkins*

Men’s Soccer

Daniel Anani

Cheikh Atamao

Jamari Busby*

Davit Chinchaladze

David Citron

Nacho Gallego

Ryan Galloway

Luke Gladden

Carson Griffith

Niklas Hoener

Connor Hudson

Jordan Johnson

Rivers Krask

Jose Lado

Alonso Munoz

Lorenzo Nagy*

Vidar Ragnarsson

Voro Rivera Peris

Tomas White

Cameron Zamudio

Men’s Tennis

Max Benson*

Teo Cariov

Sebastian Dominguez

David Mamalat

Javier Matos

Dusan Milanovic

Austin Skoog

Women’s Basketball

Dagne Apsite

Bryanna Brady

Ashley Carrillo

Nuria Cunill

Natalie Herrin

Dennaye Hinds

Aubrie Kierscht

Paige Kindseth

Christina Kline

Mara Neira

Tilda Sjokvist

Women’s Cross Country

Julie Covil

Megan Flynn

Lili Jaraczewski*

Caroline Rairigh

Isabel Whitman

Women’s Golf

Sarah Boteler

Sofia Carles

Kelli Kragh

Lextyn Petz

Taylor Reaves

Women’s Lacrosse

Lily Clawson

Abby Edmisten

Madison Foti

Paige Gacek

Kendall Goldfarb*

Willow Hammond

Tayler Hofmeister

Mickey Paredes

Mackenzie Partsch

Jessie Portaro

Taryn Tomas

Juliana San Lucas

Olivia Staas

Sophie Sullinger*

Kylie Sullivan

Avery West

Women’s Soccer

Hannah Austin*

Mackenzie Azuero

Victoria Brook*

Lauren Clark

Reyna Coston

Sydni Dachs

Sarah Dieffenderfer

Abby Ferris

Kelly Hall*

Madison Hindman

Gwen Keiser

Isabel Lasota

Kori Lawrence

Lindsey Malyszek*

Isabel Manders-Lamcken

Lina-Marie Muller

Caitlin Murphy*

Carolay Ospina

Mia Prieto

Ella Santoyo

Sloan Spees

Sophia Thomson

Ella Williams*

Megan Wilson*

Kali Zmistowski

Softball

Jenna Borkey

Rebecca Clark

Blair Darby

Gracie DeCuir

Peyton Duncan*

Mallory Fletcher

Lath Freeman

Jenna Greene*

Kelby Goodrum

Morgan Hess

Layna Johnson

Kendall Owens

Kennedy Rhue

Kaitlyn Tucker*

Bailey Watkins

Maddi Wood

Women’s Tennis

McKenzie Davis*

Valentina De Sousa

Lucianna Piedra

Claudia Sanchez

Volleyball

Kinsey Bailey

Anna Baranski

Kasey Battle

Paige Cairns*

Hailey Grocholski

Aliza Hart

Elyse Hutchinson

Jordan McAda

Abby Sparkman

Acrobatics & Tumbling

Robyn Beeman

Annie Blakely*

Amirah Boyd

Ciera Carter*

Maya Cunningham

Ashlyn Getway*

Elizabeth Grier

Caroline Holter

Kat Iacobelli

Kylie Iwanaga

Madeline Johnson

Abby Katz

Dilara Michlena

Maya Reyes

Anna Ruiz

Shayla Snow

Morgan Todd

Maddie Watkins*

Makenna Watt

Women’s Wrestling

Isabella Badon

Ella Beam

Ainslie Lane

Cassandra Lopez

Sierra Marie Miller

Morgan Norris

Olivia Waller

Paige Wehrmeister