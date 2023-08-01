The Big South Conference recently announced that 68.08 percent of eligible student-athletes earned a spot on the league’s Presidential Honor Roll, the highest ratio in the 40-year history of the conference. Presbyterian College displayed the fourth-highest percentage of Honor Roll recipients among the Big South’s 10 members through the 2022-23 athletic year, obtaining 183 on the esteemed academic list (78% of all PC student-athletes).
To be selected for the Big South Presidential Honor Roll, one must acquire a minimum 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale for the recently completed academic year. Altogether, 2,344 individuals around the conference met those qualifications, including 25 Blue Hose that achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Those that realized a 4.0 receive Commissioner’s Award distinction for their exemplary efforts in the classroom, a feat that 247 student-athletes league-wide witnessed. Overall, 647 individuals were named Gold Award scholars (anywhere between a 3.75-3.99 GPA), while 587 more gained a Silver Award (3.50-3.74). That makes the final calculation of 1,481 with a 3.50 GPA or better.
Below is the full list of all Presbyterian student-athletes to be included on the Big South Presidential Honor Roll, with those that grasped a 4.0 denoted with an asterisk beside their name and sport:
Baseball
Ryan Becker
Evan Cuervo
Kyle Decker
Amman Dewberry
Joel Dragoo
Daniel Eagen
William Farrar
Trey Fenderson
Alex Flood
Duncan Howard
Chase Hughes
Colbey Klepper
Noah LeBron
Charlie McDaniel
Mason McDaniel
Kyle Merkle
Kyle Mueller
William Nobles
Jake Randolph
Dalton Reeves
Lorenzo Rios
Yechiel Saint
Logan Ymker
Jay Wetherington
Men’s Basketball
Winston Hill
Houston Jones
Owen McCormack
Jack McMahon
Men’s Cross Country
Ralph Guerra
Payton Hibler
William Johnson*
Spencer Wieters
Men’s Golf
Frank Gilliam
Thomas Hollingsworth
Trey Howard
Jimmy McCollum*
Lleyton Renner
Nat Simkins*
Men’s Soccer
Daniel Anani
Cheikh Atamao
Jamari Busby*
Davit Chinchaladze
David Citron
Nacho Gallego
Ryan Galloway
Luke Gladden
Carson Griffith
Niklas Hoener
Connor Hudson
Jordan Johnson
Rivers Krask
Jose Lado
Alonso Munoz
Lorenzo Nagy*
Vidar Ragnarsson
Voro Rivera Peris
Tomas White
Cameron Zamudio
Men’s Tennis
Max Benson*
Teo Cariov
Sebastian Dominguez
David Mamalat
Javier Matos
Dusan Milanovic
Austin Skoog
Women’s Basketball
Dagne Apsite
Bryanna Brady
Ashley Carrillo
Nuria Cunill
Natalie Herrin
Dennaye Hinds
Aubrie Kierscht
Paige Kindseth
Christina Kline
Mara Neira
Tilda Sjokvist
Women’s Cross Country
Julie Covil
Megan Flynn
Lili Jaraczewski*
Caroline Rairigh
Isabel Whitman
Women’s Golf
Sarah Boteler
Sofia Carles
Kelli Kragh
Lextyn Petz
Taylor Reaves
Women’s Lacrosse
Lily Clawson
Abby Edmisten
Madison Foti
Paige Gacek
Kendall Goldfarb*
Willow Hammond
Tayler Hofmeister
Mickey Paredes
Mackenzie Partsch
Jessie Portaro
Taryn Tomas
Juliana San Lucas
Olivia Staas
Sophie Sullinger*
Kylie Sullivan
Avery West
Women’s Soccer
Hannah Austin*
Mackenzie Azuero
Victoria Brook*
Lauren Clark
Reyna Coston
Sydni Dachs
Sarah Dieffenderfer
Abby Ferris
Kelly Hall*
Madison Hindman
Gwen Keiser
Isabel Lasota
Kori Lawrence
Lindsey Malyszek*
Isabel Manders-Lamcken
Lina-Marie Muller
Caitlin Murphy*
Carolay Ospina
Mia Prieto
Ella Santoyo
Sloan Spees
Sophia Thomson
Ella Williams*
Megan Wilson*
Kali Zmistowski
Softball
Jenna Borkey
Rebecca Clark
Blair Darby
Gracie DeCuir
Peyton Duncan*
Mallory Fletcher
Lath Freeman
Jenna Greene*
Kelby Goodrum
Morgan Hess
Layna Johnson
Kendall Owens
Kennedy Rhue
Kaitlyn Tucker*
Bailey Watkins
Maddi Wood
Women’s Tennis
McKenzie Davis*
Valentina De Sousa
Lucianna Piedra
Claudia Sanchez
Volleyball
Kinsey Bailey
Anna Baranski
Kasey Battle
Paige Cairns*
Hailey Grocholski
Aliza Hart
Elyse Hutchinson
Jordan McAda
Abby Sparkman
Acrobatics & Tumbling
Robyn Beeman
Annie Blakely*
Amirah Boyd
Ciera Carter*
Maya Cunningham
Ashlyn Getway*
Elizabeth Grier
Caroline Holter
Kat Iacobelli
Kylie Iwanaga
Madeline Johnson
Abby Katz
Dilara Michlena
Maya Reyes
Anna Ruiz
Shayla Snow
Morgan Todd
Maddie Watkins*
Makenna Watt
Women’s Wrestling
Isabella Badon
Ella Beam
Ainslie Lane
Cassandra Lopez
Sierra Marie Miller
Morgan Norris
Olivia Waller
Paige Wehrmeister
