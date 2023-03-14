COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team began its second straight five-game week on Tuesday suffering a 5-0 defeat at the hands of #16 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C…
FINAL SCORE: #16 South Carolina 5, Presbyterian 0
LOCATION: Founders Park (Columbia, S.C.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (7-10) | #16 South Carolina (17-1)
W: Eli Jones (4-0) | L: Kyle Mueller (1-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- South Carolina got on the board with three runs in the second to get the 3-0 lead over the Blue Hose.
- The Gamecocks connected on back-to-back homers in the third to push the lead to 5-0. Neither team got on the scoreboard over the six innings as the hosts earned a 5-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
NOTABLES
- Jack Gorman increased his reached base streak to 17 in the opening inning on Tuesday as Gorman drew his team-high sixth hit-by-pitch.
- With his second inning single, Brody Fahr has now reached base safely in 14 straight contests. Fahr's second inning single marked his team-high 20th base hit of the season.
- In his first college start, Kyle Mueller tallied a career-high with five strikeouts in his two innings of work.
- Senior William Farrar tallied a career-high on Tuesday with 3.0 shutout innings in relief.
- Freshman Trey Fenderson increased his reached base streak to nine consecutive games with a walk in Tuesday's defeat.
UP NEXT
- PC continues the busy week on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to Fluor Field to battle Duke on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.