PHOTO COURTESY OF USC ATHLETICS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team began its second straight five-game week on Tuesday suffering a 5-0 defeat at the hands of #16 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C…

 

FINAL SCORE: #16 South Carolina 5, Presbyterian 0

LOCATION: Founders Park (Columbia, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (7-10) | #16 South Carolina (17-1)   

W: Eli Jones (4-0) | L: Kyle Mueller (1-1)

 

HOW IT HAPPENED 

- South Carolina got on the board with three runs in the second to get the 3-0 lead over the Blue Hose.

- The Gamecocks connected on back-to-back homers in the third to push the lead to 5-0. Neither team got on the scoreboard over the six innings as the hosts earned a 5-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

 

NOTABLES

Jack Gorman increased his reached base streak to 17 in the opening inning on Tuesday as Gorman drew his team-high sixth hit-by-pitch.

- With his second inning single, Brody Fahr has now reached base safely in 14 straight contests. Fahr's second inning single marked his team-high 20th base hit of the season.

- In his first college start, Kyle Mueller tallied a career-high with five strikeouts in his two innings of work.

- Senior William Farrar tallied a career-high on Tuesday with 3.0 shutout innings in relief.

- Freshman Trey Fenderson increased his reached base streak to nine consecutive games with a walk in Tuesday's defeat.

 

UP NEXT

- PC continues the busy week on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to Fluor Field to battle Duke on ESPN+. 