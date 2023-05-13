Josh Hughes pitched a complete game to lead the Laurens Raiders to a 5-1 win over the Greenwood Eagles at Ed Prescott Field on Saturday to advance to the AAAA Upper State championship series next week.
Laurens (18-8) will travel to Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill on Tuesday for the first game of a best-of-three series for the AAAA Upper State title.
Hughes was in control of the game all night, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run and striking out five.
The Raiders jumped on top early with one run in the first inning. Zay Pulley reached on an error and later scored on a double by Jackson Martin.
Laurens added two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Hunter Nabors singled and scored on a wild pitch. Jack Yarbrough reached on an error and scored on a Pulley single.
Jaedon Goodwin gave the Raiders a 4-0 lead with a homerun in the fourth inning.
Greenwood pushed across one run in the fifth but the Raiders answered in the sixth to make it 5-1. Bennett Edwards doubled and later scored on a single by Nabors.
