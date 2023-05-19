Jake McCoy allowed one hit and struck out nine over five innings to lead the Catawba Ridge Copperheads to a 4-2 win over the Laurens Raiders in Game 2 of the AAAA Upper State championship series on Friday night at Ed Prescott Field in Laurens.
With the win, Catawba Ridge (24-6) advances to the AAAA state championship series. Laurens finishes their season with an overall record of 18-10.
Catawba Ridge jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a walk and two hits in the opening frame against Laurens starter Josh Hughes.
Hughes pitched 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out one.
Laurens tallied two runs in their half of the first inning. Mason Hamby walked and later stole second base. Ben Willis reached on an error to score Hamby. Bennett Edwards doubled, the lone hit for the Raiders, to plate Willis and give Laurens a 2-1 lead.
The Copperheads added one run in the third, one run in the fourth and one run in the sixth to go on top 4-2.
The only threat Laurens could muster was in the sixth. Willis walked to start the inning, advanced to second on a passed ball and made it to third on a sacrifice fly. The next two Raider batters struck out, stranding Willis 90 feet from the plate.
Caden Glauber, a ninth grader committed to play baseball at UNC, came in to pitch in relief of McCoy and struck out four of the final six batters to end the game.
