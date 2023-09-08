The Chapman Panthers made easy work of the Laurens Raiders with a 48-3 victory on Friday night in Inman, handing the Raiders their fourth straight loss to start the season.
Chapman improves to 3-1 overall with wins over Woodruff, Byrnes and Laurens. The Raiders fall to 0-4 overall, having been outscored 201-40 this season.
Quarterback Nick Danciu led the offense for Laurens with 52 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Laurens head coach Daryl Smith sees the team as one that has grown despite the lack of early season success.
“I think we've made tremendous strides in maturity because they finished the game. They are coming together as a team. The scoreboard doesn't look very good right now, but those things will work itself out,” Smith said. “This team has grown this week. It was great to see.”
Laurens started the game on a positive note, driving down the field on their first drive and coming away with a field goal. Chapman responded, scoring a touchdown on their first drive. The Panthers added to their score with a deep touchdown pass down the middle of the field, splitting the safeties.
After adding another TD, the score was 20-3 at the half. Chapman’s offense continued their success throughout the game, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half.
Leading the Panthers offense was running back Mathai Scott with 15 carries for 135 yards.
“Defensively we're working on it every day, we've got to keep stressing it, it's the tackling,” Smith said.
The things Smith is taking away from tonight’s game is that of a learning experience.
“It’s just assignment football, we've got to continue to do that. They're going to get better next week and they're going to be right back in there,” Smith said.
Laurens will travel to Union County next week to take on the Yellow Jackets.
“Right now, it's just one of those things where we just need to start looking towards the region season and how good we can get for that because we have played some really good teams and we've just got to keep battling,” Smith said.
“These guys are doing their best, these coaches are doing the best can and that's something to be proud of. As long as they continue to do that, we're going to be proud of them and love them and go to battle with them each week,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.