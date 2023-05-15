After a 5-1 victory over the Greenwood Eagles at Ed Prescott Field on Saturday, the Laurens Raiders punched their ticket to the AAAA Upper State championship series beginning Tuesday night.
Laurens (18-8) will travel to Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill for the first game of a best-of-three series for the AAAA Upper State title. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm.
Tickets are only available online at https://gofan.co/app/events/994492?schoolId=SC72614 for $8.
