345478963_1607584203054537_6375310527394599738_n.jpg

Photo courtesy of LDHS Athletics

After a 5-1 victory over the Greenwood Eagles at Ed Prescott Field on Saturday, the Laurens Raiders punched their ticket to the AAAA Upper State championship series beginning Tuesday night.

Laurens (18-8) will travel to Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill for the first game of a best-of-three series for the AAAA Upper State title. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm. 

Tickets are only available online at https://gofan.co/app/events/994492?schoolId=SC72614 for $8.