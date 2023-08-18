The new season gives football teams across the state optimism, but the Laurens Raiders opened their season with a crushing 55-9 defeat at the hands of the Hillcrest Rams at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
For Laurens head coach Daryl Smith, he says that despite the result, his team can learn from it and go on for the next game.
“It wasn’t a good one,” Smith said. “I think this team (Hillcrest) is the fastest we’ll see all year. I think the best improvement is from game one to game two and I think that’ll be our case,” Smith said.
The Hillcrest Rams opened the game with a deep pass for a touchdown. On the Rams second drive, they broke a long run making the score 14-0 only three minutes into the first quarter. Laurens answered back with a pick-six from Travija Austin. On the ensuing possession, Hillcrest scored their third touchdown of the game making it 21-7.
In the second quarter, the Rams expanded their lead with a rushing touchdown, pick-six, and a scoop-and-score on a punt. The Raiders forced a safety during the second quarter. By half, it was 41-9.
“Offensively, we had a couple of miscues, those are the things we've got to eliminate. If you look on three plays on defense, two of them were missed assignments, one of them was missed tackles,” Smith said.
The Laurens offense was not able to score, something Smith attributes to inexperience as the offensive line has multiple underclassmen starting.
“They’re still learning, they’re still getting better every game. I’m proud of how they battled,” Smith said.
Hillcrest 3-star athlete Avery McFadden scored a touchdown along with making big plays including a long punt return bringing the Rams to the goal line leading to a score.
“He’s a good athlete, he made us pay a couple of times when we didn’t execute our assignments,” Smith said.
Hillcrest’s running back Thomas Stanly had 10 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Laurens quarterback Nick Fowler was 9 for 19 passing for 46 yards and two interceptions.
Last season, Hillcrest beat the Raiders 41-7. With this being the fifth loss in a row to the Rams, Smith isn’t paying attention to records and wants to look at how this current group of players grow.
“Last year’s team is a totally different team. I don’t put much into these types of streaks. I think these guys will improve as the year goes on,” Smith said.
Next week, they’re at home against cross-county rival Clinton, using that game as a chance to move on from tonight’s lost.
“I don’t think we have to be worried about them (the players) being excited to play that game next week,” Smith said.
