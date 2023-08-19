Starting their 100th year of high school football, the Clinton Red Devils executed for about 3 times that number – 296 yards – in the first half Friday at Batesburg-Leesville. That was enough to amass a 43-7 halftime lead, on the way to a 50-28 season-opening win.
It was a victory that Head Coach Corey Fountain called “sloppy.”
Fountain was not pleased at all with the team’s early execution, and 95 yards of first-half penalties just made the Red Devils’ mentor even madder. Clinton adjusted and received just one flag in the second half.
“The first half I thought we were the nail and they were the hammer,” Fountain said. “We started blocking better, executing better.”
So much so that 7 different players found the end zone for Clinton during the first half of play.
“There were so many times in the first half where guys just did their jobs,” Fountain said. “The score is what it is, but we have got to get better. We have to be more disciplined, and we have to cut out all these penalties. It was so sloppy, and that is kind of disappointing.”
But even with the disappointment, the second half found Clinton using pretty much everybody, racking up valuable on-field experience for the reserves. The Greg Lawson-coached Panthers never quit and hung 21 points on the second half scoreboard to make the score respectable.
DJ Clark’s 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half for Clinton pushed the score to the point that, by rule, the game was played from there on out with a running clock (43-point lead).
Clinton’s defense surrendered 328 yards of Batesburg-Leesville offense, while the Red Devil offense went for 390 yards on 40 plays. Kason Copeland led a balanced Clinton running attack with 10 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
It was the second consecutive night of success for Clinton over B-L, as the Red Devil JVs won 42-12 in scrimmage action Thursday against the Panthers.
Clinton plays at Laurens this coming Friday, then starts a 3-game home stand: Sept. 1 vs Newberry, Sept. 8 vs Aiken (Homecoming) and Sept. 15 vs Chapman (the 100th Anniversary commemorative game inviting back all former Red Devils).
