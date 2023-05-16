The Clinton Red Devils will host the Seneca Bobcats in the AAA Upper State championship on Wednesday at 5:30pm.
Clinton defeated Seneca 6-3 on Saturday in the AAA playoffs. The Bobcats defeated Belton-Honea Path 1-0 on Monday night to set up the AAA finale with Clinton.
The Red Devils are coming out of the winners bracket so Seneca would need to beat Clinton twice. Clinton needs just one win to seal the Upper State title. Game 2 would be played immediately after Game 1, if necessary.
