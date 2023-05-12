The Clinton Red Devils and Laurens Raiders will continue their quest for a baseball state championship on Saturday afternoon.
Clinton will host Seneca in a winner’s bracket game of the AAA Upper State playoffs at 2pm at Clinton High School. A win sends the Red Devils to the Upper State championship on Wednesday, May 17. A loss sends them to the loser’s bracket to play the winner of Union County – Belton Honea Path on Monday.
Click here to view the AAA baseball bracket.
Laurens will host Greenwood at 5:30pm in a game that was postponed from Friday night due to inclement weather.
If the Raiders win the 5:30pm game, they will advance to play the winner of Greenville – Catawba Ridge in a best-of-three AAAA Upper State championship series, beginning May 16.
If the Raiders lose the 5:30pm game, they will turn around and play Greenwood again after a short break in a winner-take-all game to advance to the AAAA Upper State championship series, beginning May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.