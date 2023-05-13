The Clinton Red Devils defeated the Seneca Bobcats 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the AAA Upper State finals.
The Red Devils will await the winner of the Seneca vs. Belton-Honea Path elimination game on Monday. The AAA Upper State Championship will be Wednesday, May 17 at Clinton High School.
Clinton took a quick lead on Saturday, going on top 2-0 early. Seneca answered with one run in the fourth to narrow the margin to 2-1.
A two-out bases loaded double by Wil Stewart plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to give Clinton a 5-1 lead. Seneca pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth to give Clinton a 5-3 lead.
The Red Devils added an insurance run in the sixth to secure the 6-3 win.
