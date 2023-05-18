The Clinton Red Devils punched their ticket to the AAA baseball state championship series with an 11-1 win over the Seneca Bobcats on Wednesday night in Clinton.
Clinton (24-3) advances to play Hanahan in the best-of-three championship series beginning Saturday at 7:30pm at Hanahan High School. The Red Devils will host Game 2 on Tuesday, May 23. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at a neutral site.
Game 1 will be broadcast locally on WPCC and online at largetime.net.
The Red Devils needed just five innings to dispose of the Bobcats. Leading 3-1, Clinton tallied eight runs in the fifth inning to end the game via the mercy rule.
Wilson Wages and Bryce Young had two hits a piece. Luke Young, Zach Fortman, Bryce Young, Zane McLendon and Harrison Moore doubled, while Justin Copeland added a triple.
Wil Stewart picked up the win on the mound.
