Eddie Romines has announced that he will step down as the Clinton High School varsity boys basketball coach.
Romines led the program for seven years, winning two region titles and compiling a record of 80-77.
Romines says that he wants to devote more time to his wife, their children, and their grandchildren.
Dontavius Glenn has been promoted from within and will assume the responsibilities as head boys basketball coach. Glenn has 10 years of coaching experience with Clinton High School. He has coached football, basketball and track.
Glenn is a 2007 graduate of Clinton High School. He received his degree in Sociology from Clemson University and obtained his Masters Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University.
Glenn and his wife Erika have four children; Emarian (17), Cedarius (16), Landen (9), and Dontavius, Jr (5).
