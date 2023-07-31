The 92nd South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship will tee off at Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton on Thursday morning.
The last time the SCGA Amateur Championship was held at Musgrove Mill Golf Club was 2008 and previously in 1994.
Laurens resident Parker Moore won the championship in 1975 at Pebble Creek Country Club in Taylors.
The tournament will be held August 3-6 and is open to qualifying male golfers, ages 14 and up. The field will consist of 2023 qualifiers and exempt players.
The format will be 72-hole stroke play with a 36-hole cut to the low 60, plus ties.
Zach Adams will return to defend his crown as the 2022 winner. Adams, a golfer at the University of South Carolina, is from Charleston.
Players that will be participating with local ties to Laurens County are Walter Todd, Walt Todd, Jr. and Jake Dickens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.