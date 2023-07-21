The Clinton Red Devils recently announced when season tickets will go on sale for the 2023 football season.
Football season ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, August 1 from 8:30am-1:30pm. Season tickets will be sold Monday-Friday from 8:30am-1:30pm. Season passes are $60 each and include a parking pass.
If fans need to make an appointment after these hours to purchase tickets, please contact Kathy Schumpert (938-1981) or Louie Alexander (938-1982).
Lifetime Senior Citizen passes are free and can be picked up at the same times season tickets are sold.
2023 Individual Ticket Sales
- Varsity football tickets will be $8.00 each and will be sold at both entrances of Wilder Stadium.
- You may also purchase varsity football home tickets at Wilson’s Curb Market, Arthur State Bank, Steamers, and T & D Market. Tickets will be $8.00 each.
- There will be a $5.00 parking fee per car for parking in the old CHS soccer field. CHS JROTC cadets will be assisting with parking in both this lot and the reserved lot.
- JV/Middle football home game tickets will be $6.00 and sold at the gate.
