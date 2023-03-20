CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Following his 3.2 shutout innings in the Blue Hose conference-opening win against High Point, Presbyterian College baseball senior Tanner Smith (Laurens, S.C.) has been named the Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week for games played March 13-19, as announced by the league office on Monday.
Campbell's Jarrod Belbin has been named the Big South Player of the Week, while Bobby Alcock of Gardner-Webb is the Starting Pitcher of the Week for the games played last week, as announced by the Big South today. In addition, Chandler Tuupo of Charleston Southern earned Freshman of the Week honors.
Smith began the week making quick work of #16 South Carolina as he needed just four pitches to record two outs including a strikeout against the Gamecocks.
He was strong in his 2023 Big South debut on Friday as he totaled 3.2 scoreless innings scattering two hits, one walk and totaling three strikeouts en route to his third save of the season.
Smith entered on Friday with one out in the sixth and induced a sacrifice fly followed by a groundout to make it a 7-6 game headed to the seventh.
He worked around a pair of singles in the seventh without harm to preserve the advantage for the Blue Hose. He was able to sit the Panthers down 1-2-3 in eighth and following a leadoff walk, Smith recorded a fielder's choice, strikeout and fly out to secure his third save of the season and give PC the 7-6 league opening win.
Smith leads the Blue Hose staff with a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings pitched as he's tallied a team-high three saves on the season. He's also tied for second amongst relief pitchers at PC with 13 strikeouts.
He's the second PC pitcher to earn a weekly award from the conference as freshman Mason McDaniel was named Co-Freshman of the Week following his first career victory against Western Carolina earlier this season.
Smith is also the first Blue Hose reliever to receive the honor since Clark Dearman and Logan Ymker earned two awards each last season for the PC bullpen.
PC returns to the diamond at home on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. first pitch against Davidson on ESPN+. The Blue Hose continue a home stretch with their first Big South series in Clinton beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. against Charleston Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.