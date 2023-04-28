Presbyterian College baseball senior pitcher Tanner Smith was one of 57 pitchers named to the 2023 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List as announced by the association.
The award is given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball with this being the 18th year of the award. In total 25 conferences have representation with 10 of those leagues having two representatives.
Smith, a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School, is currently 1-3 on the season with a 2.86 ERA along with an impressive 1.06 WHIP. He has allowed nine earned runs in 28.1 innings of work and has totaled 39 strikeouts.
He leads the Big South with six saves and has not allowed an earned run in 13 of his 19 outings which includes a stretch of 10.2 innings he didn't allow an earned run over six appearances. Smith earned a pair of relief pitcher honors from the league in back-to-back weeks on March 20 and 27.
The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 7 with the winner being named on Friday, June 16 at the 2023 College World Series.
The Blue Hose begin a seven-game road swing tonight with a 5 p.m. first pitch against USC Upstate on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.