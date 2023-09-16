The Thornwell Charter School Saints won their first varsity game since 2006, a 34-20 win over Clear Dot Charter School at Andre Bruyere Field on Friday night.
The Saints took on Clear Dot in their first home game of the season. It was an exciting night as alumni from the former Thornwell school showed up on alumni night to support the Big Dogs in their first varsity season since 2006.
Alumni Adam Bruyere, son of the late Andre Bruyere, who the field is named after, was an honorary captain for the Saints.
Coming off three straight road losses, two against Calhoun Falls and one against McCormick, the 0-3 Saints were in search of their first win of the season. Head Coach Charlie Washington, in his first season with the Saints, was confident his team could produce that win in their first home game.
Saints quarterback Parker Workman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Both TD passes were to Kaevon “Von” Washington. Travious “Flip” Quarles ran for two touchdowns for the Saints.
The Saints ran to the Victory Bell, followed by students and fans, all excited to celebrate their first varsity win of the season. Players waited for the beloved Thornwell librarian and Saints supporter, Vicky Culbertson, better known as Mrs. Cubby, to lead the team in the ringing of the bell. Fans, alumni, and players cheered as the sound of the bell echoed out into the Clinton night sky.
The Saints (1-3) play at home against Great Falls (1-4) on Friday. Game time is set for 7:30.
