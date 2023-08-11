The South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation recently announced the induction of David Holly and Charles “Chuck” Waldron Jr., into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.
With lifelong dedication as players, coaches, and administrators, both David and Chuck have left an enduring impact on the tennis community in South Carolina.
David Holly's exceptional journey in tennis began at age 8 at the Stono Park Playground in Charleston, SC. His junior career included numerous tournament victories. He was ranked #2 in South Carolina in Boy's 14, 16, and 18 singles, and #1 in doubles. A five-time champion at the Palmetto Championships, Holly's prowess on the court was truly remarkable.
Continuing his path of excellence, Holly played college tennis at Furman University, where he was team captain and won the Southern Conference Singles and Doubles Championships in 1972. As the Head Tennis Professional at Greenville Country Club for over 40 years, he coached and mentored numerous juniors and adults to 30 Belton titles and 7 Southern titles.
Holly's contributions extended beyond the club level, serving as Tournament Director for over 100 sanctioned tournaments, including the prestigious Marion Harris American Cancer Society Adult Classic, raising over $850,000 for the American Cancer Society. A strong advocate of USTA League tennis, he organized several USTA League Championships in South Carolina.
Chuck Waldron, affectionately known as "Coach," is an icon in the world of tennis in Clinton, Belton and surrounding areas. Chuck's journey into tennis began at age 6, and over five decades, he has dedicated himself to the sport as a player, coach, and mentor.
Waldron's relentless pursuit of improvement led to an outstanding collegiate career at Presbyterian College, where he received the prestigious William Miller Holman Robert’s Memorial Award. As a young assistant coach at Clemson University, he worked with players like Gigi Fernandez and Jay Berger and the Tigers won several ACC championships.
For over 50 years, Waldron has developed great tennis players in the Clinton and Belton areas, prioritizing not only tennis skills but also personal development and sportsmanship. He has coached over 115 junior players who have gone on to play college tennis. He was the founder of the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation and has actively contributed to numerous tennis initiatives and organizations, receiving multiple awards and honors.
Holly and Waldron will be the 76th and 77th inductees into the SC Tennis Hall of Fame. Their achievements will be celebrated on November 18 at Wild Dunes Resort, during USTA South Carolina’s Annual Meeting Weekend.
