When Laurens golfer Walter Todd thinks about his induction into the South Carolina Golf Association (SCGA) Hall of Fame, he emotionally looks back on the legacy he has attained within his nearly 50 year career with honor.
"I've never looked at myself as a South Carolina Hall of Fame Golfer but the fact that they have recognized me is very dear to me," Todd said.
Todd will be an addition to the 76 others who have made an impact on the golfing landscape in South Carolina. The ceremony will take place in January.
The 63-year-old has been in organized golfing since he was a young teen, won his first tournament in 1986 and when looking back on his time in sport, he always brings it back to the people he has met in his life.
"I wouldn't be here if I hadn't had some successful play but the friends and the relationships through the years of playing the game going back to playing junior golf, now playing senior golf. At the same time I’ve been playing with some of the same people. That's the best part of it," Todd said.
Todd was a former president of the Carolina Golf Association (CGA), as well as spending time serving on the board of the CGA.
He says he had his fair share of wins and losses but is still motivated to play.
"I'm trying to play my best and win probably as much as I ever have been. I still love to compete and I still want to win," Todd said.
Todd has won championships in both the SCGA and CGA Mid-Am championships events. He won the 2017 Senior Jones Cup and 2019 Senior Azalea championship while also winning three SCGA Senior Player of the Year Awards. A big reason he continues to compete is due to the euphoria and accomplishment he gets when being victorious.
"I've been at it a long time. I've won some things and I've had some bitter defeats. Anybody that plays the game knows it's hard to win when you go to those tournaments. When you do actually win in golf, they stick with you and it's a good feeling," Todd said.
One of his more recent wins came with his son Neal at the 57th Carolinas Father-Son Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Despite all that he has done through his career, he gives praise to his family and people who have supported him and says this accomplishment won’t make or break him as a person.
"Just like anything, I've had more success than some people and less than others, this will not change me in any way. I'm more humbled by this than anything else, I keep that perspective," Todd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.