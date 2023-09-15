The Union County Yellow Jackets handed the Laurens Raiders their fifth straight loss to start the season, 20-17 on Friday night in Union.
The Yellow Jackets scored via Cam Owens punching the ball in with 1:15 left in the game. Prior to the score, back-to-back pass interference calls against Laurens set Union County up inside the Raiders 5 yard line.
Laurens received the ball with a little over a minute left to play but couldn’t salvage a last minute score as the Raiders turned the ball over to end the game.
The Raiders started out the game strong, forcing Union County to a stop on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive. It was the first time this season that Laurens made a team punt on their first drive. The Raiders set up their first score in the opening quarter with Nick Danciu completing a big pass down the field to Nick Fowler. Danciu finished the drive by taking it into the endzone himself, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
Laurens scored on their next drive, doubling their lead with a Denari Jackson touchdown. Laurens finished the first quarter leading 14-0.
Union County would eventually respond with a Cam Owens touchdown run making it 14-6 after a missed PAT. With just under a minute left in the first half, Laurens sophomore kicker Brock Franklin hit a 43-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 17-6 lead.
Capitalizing on a Laurens fumble, Union County started the second half scoring with an Owens touchdown run, making it 17-13 after the PAT. Those would be the last points scored until the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
The second half was an offensive struggle for the Raiders. Laurens accounted for 144 total yards in the first half but was held to just 34 yards in the second half.
Danciu was 15-27 passing and rushed for one touchdown. Owens led the Yellow Jackets with five catches for 93 yards and 21 carries for 110 yards.
Union County improves to 1-4 overall and Laurens falls to 0-5. The Raiders will continue their road journey next week taking on T.L. Hanna in Anderson. T.L. Hanna is currently 4-1 on the season.
