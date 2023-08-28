The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced on Monday that Clinton linebacker Brett Young is their Player of the Week for Week One.
Young is a junior linebacker for the Clinton High School Red Devils and led the defensive unit as the Red Devils defeated the Laurens Raiders 49-7, giving Clinton High School its third consecutive win over the Raiders.
Young had seven tackles, three tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one sack and an interception against Laurens.
CHS Head Football Coach Corey Fountain said, “Brett comes to practice every day with a business-like mindset and great effort. He was all over the field on defense Friday night against Laurens. He is a pleasure to coach.”
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Young on September 7 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at noon at The Ridge in Laurens.
Player of the Week awards will be presented in 2023 by Farm Bureau Insurance of Laurens County.
The September 7 meeting will feature Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Steve Englehart before the Blue Hose play their home opener on September 9 versus Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Road and the public is invited. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
