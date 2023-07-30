testing 

Tyler Brown – Gray Court

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree

-Disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 Y or younger

Gaberial Humenanski – Laurens

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

David Joyce – Startex, SC

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

Daniel Mathers – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

Curtis Nabors – Gray Court

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree

-Disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 Y or younger

Amber Pridemore – Clinton

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious

Nyker Sims – Clinton

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Haley Smith – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 