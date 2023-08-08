Alan David Todd, age 66, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2023 in Oro Grande, California.
He was born December 1, 1956 in Miami, Florida, to Dorothy Grace Todd. Alan grew up in Seneca, South Carolina, graduating from Seneca High School 1n 1975. He went to The Citadel in Charleston, SC graduating in 1979 with a B.A. in Political Science. While there he met his beloved wife of almost forty-three years, Carol Pearson Todd.
After graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served in the Army for the next 13 years active duty and 3 years in the Reserves. He loved his time in the service and reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served at Ft. Stewart, Ft. Benning, Ft. Gillem, and Hohenfels, Germany. After the military, he was employed at Ft. Irwin, California as a Battlefield Analyst.
In 2003, Alan felt called to ministry and attended Golden State Seminary while working at First Baptist Church in Barstow, CA. After graduation, he accepted a ministerial position at First Baptist Church of Joanna, South Carolina. In 2015, he and Carol relocated back to California, and he became the minister of Helendale Community Church in Helendale, where he served with love and compassion until his death.
Alan loved history, plants and birds and spent a lot of time hiking in the desert with his best friend, Hugo Bruhn.
He is survived by his wife Carol and their 4 children; Alan David Todd, Jr., (and his wife Tia) of Las Vegas, NV, John Silas Todd (and his wife Ashley) of El Paso TX., Ashley Nicole Todd of Monterey, CA. and Vanessa Dawn Todd of Woodruff, SC; sister-in-law, Paula Pearson of Greenwood, SC; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Lana Pearson. of Lexington, SC; he is also survived by nieces, Heather Pearson Swingle, Lauren Pearson and numerous cousins.
Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Grace Todd.
As a man who believed strongly in being a stand in parent and mentor, he is loved by his "Children of the heart" Stephen, Nicole, Gloria, and Jennifer, and all of the rest of his "Children of the heart that have been part of his life. He was a beacon of consistent guidance and unconditional love for all of his children.
He was also the proud grandfather to Tevani, Tavea, and Taavi Todd, as well as Katherine, Killian, Ronin, Reagan, Joseph, and Beverly, along with many others. His dog Buddy, and his spoiled cat, Cali will miss him too.
Visitation for Alan will be from 6pm to 8pm on Saturday August the 12th at Helendale Community Church 15488 Riverview Rd, Helendale, CA.
Funeral Service for Alan will be at the First Baptist Church 1320 Barstow Rd. at 3pm Sunday, August 13th with visitation from 2pm to 3pm at the church, with Chris Morgan officiating.
Alan will be laid to rest with Military Honors, Friday August 18, 2023 at the Florence National Cemetery, 803 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC 29506.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Clinton, 301 South Broad Street Clinton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helendale Community Church, 15488 Riverview Road, Helendale, CA 92342; Gideon International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800; Wounded Warriors, 114 Camp K-9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081; or Shriner's Children’s, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.