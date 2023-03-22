Allen M. Frazier, widower of Jackie O. Frazier his wife of 52 years, Korean War Veteran, of 3018 Beaver Dam Creek Road Newberry, passed away March 20, 2023 at White Oak Manor.
Allen was predeceased by his parents, Edgar H. Frazier and Minnie Lee Turner Frazier, his daughter, Jimmie O. Tumblin, his brothers, Milbern Frazier, Elmer Frazier, Herman Frazier, RH Frazier, RD Frazier, and George Frazier, his sisters, Viola F. Snelgrove, Ruby F. Evans, Myrtle F. Lipford and Lorene F. Lyman.
Allen is survived by his daughter, Janet Ballentine (Fred), grandchildren reared in the home SgtMaj Allen E. Smith (Brantley), Cassie M Elliwood, and Robert “Brooks” Cannady. Grandchildren, Wally Ballentine (Holly) and Jackqueline Sims (Garett), Brother, Kenneth Frazier (Linda), Great-grandchildren, Emily Cannady, Ava Smith, Grant Sims, Raelyn Cannady, Channing Cannady, Griffin Sims, Ila Ballentine and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In his younger years, Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many hours watching any sport with a ball and old Westerns on TV. After his wife’s passing, he enjoyed spending his mornings with his Coffee Club friends at Hardee’s. He retired from United Insurance Company and continued to stay active in his retirement, by purchasing and selling recycled materials.
Allen was affectionately known as “Dado” by his grandchildren/great-grandchildren. He loved his family and was loved by his family. His faith in God, his kindness, his wit and his love for family will be cherished by those he leaves behind.
His family will be forever grateful for the care he received at White Oak Manor and from MSA Hospice.
Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2 PM at St. James Lutheran Church by the Rev. Charles J. O’Shields, Jr and the Rev. Rodney D. Gunter. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Newberry County Council on Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.