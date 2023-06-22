Alpha Louise Templeton Suttles, age 82, and wife of the late Ludie Jack Suttles, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Simpsonville Post-Acute Care.
Born in Gray Court, she was a daughter of the late Ellis and Allie Templeton and was a member of Gray Court Church of God. She was a homemaker where she loved her flowers and gardening.
Mrs. Suttles is survived by: children, David Suttles of Woodruff, Sharon Whitlock (Garvin) of Gray Court, and Ricky Suttles (Jeanne) of Fountain Inn; sisters, Pauline Templeton and Jenelle Collopy; grandchildren, Amanda Mosely, Cory Suttles, Ashley Hinojos, Brandy Lyles, Crystal Slater, Daniel Suttles, and Josh Suttles; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Shirley Grubbs and Virginia German; and grandchildren, Travis Elmore and Toby Suttles.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Faye Vinson. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family will be at the home of Sharon Whitlock, 2880 Beaverdam Creek Road, Gray Court, SC. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25 from 2:00-4:00 PM.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory