Amanda (Mandy) Clevenger, age 42, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 17, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation. She was born in Clinton, SC on September 6, 1980.
She is survived by her loving parents, Mike and Faith Marusich and Cuong Nguyen; her sister, Courtney Nguyen; her half-brothers, Anthony and Jaxon Nguyen; her stepsister, Christine Ridgeway; her step-brothers, Sean and Paul Marusich; her special nephews, Christopher Nguyen, Chance and Noah Case; many special uncles, aunts and cousins; and her fur baby, Ruger.
Mandy was predeceased by her grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. J. Furman Entrekin and Beatrice Brewer Entrekin.
Mandy had many friends who were all special and touched many lives. A special thanks to the staff at ProMedica who took care of Mandy and made her feel right at home during her stay there.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 21st, at 2 PM, at Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20th, from 6 to 8 PM, at Gray Funeral Home in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Group at Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at their respective homes.