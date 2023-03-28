Angela “Angie” Darlene Rowe, age 59, passed away, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Hospice House of Laurens County.
Angie was born April 24, 1963 in Joanna , SC and was the daughter of the late Frank H. and Peggy Edmonds Rowe.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Burns (Tony) of Kinards; her grandchildren, Taylor Burns (Justin), Shane Burns (Taylor J.) and Matthew Burns all of Kinards; her great-grandchildren, Rowen Widener and Ryleigh Widener due in June; her sister Starr Rowe Chilton (Terry) of Joanna and her brother, Mike Rowe of Clinton.
In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by her grandparents, F.C. and Gillette Prater Rowe and Jessie and Lucille McPeters Edmonds.
A Private Family burial will be held at a later date. The family request in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Gray Funeral Home to help with Angie’s funeral expenses.