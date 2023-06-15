Ms. Angela Attaway Jacobs, age 69, of 30 Smythe Street, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Saturday, June 10,2023 at her home. She is survived by one son; Mr. Tobey Jacobs; one daughter Tiffany (Marcus) Johnson; five sisters Dorothy Williams, Robbie Jones, Miriam Attaway, Joanne Johnson, Cynita Herring; eight grandchildren; her father, Bishop Robert (Dorine) Attaway and her Fiancé’ Mr. Sammie Price.
Funeral services for Ms. Angela Attaway Jacob will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 15th 2023 1:00 pm at the CD Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Pastor James Dennis Moses officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Progressive Church of Jesus in Gray Court, SC.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.