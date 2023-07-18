Ann Hopkins Lanier, age 68, of 3339 Ekom Beach Road and widow of Jimmy Dean Lanier, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home.
Born in Darlington, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lula Mae Flowers Yarborough and retired from Mt. Vernon Mills. She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church and attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Ann enjoyed racing, flowers, watching hummingbirds, and had a genuine love for people.
Surviving are her sister Elizabeth “Libby” Hudson (Danny); granddaughter Brittany Humphries; daughter-in-law, Jessica Humphries; aunt, Ellene Gainey; special friends, Malissa & Danny Crocker, Patricia Thompson, Bea Gaffney, Ann Robbs, Gail Baginksi, Hanna Michelle, and Halie Caroline; and a fur baby, Holly.
In addition to her husband, Ann was predeceased by two sons, Brian Humphries, and Bobby Humphries; and foster mom, Louise Moore.
Cryptside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at The Forest Lawn Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will receive friends at the mausoleum immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waterloo United Methodist Church, 131 Rocking C Ranch Drive, Waterloo, SC 29384, and the Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.
