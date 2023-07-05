Austin Flemon “Bill” Long, age 92, of Laurens, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at VIA Health Partners Hospice House in Clinton.
Bill was born on July 24, 1930, in Oconee County and lived most of his life in Laurens. He was married to the love of his life, the late Betty Fuller Long, for 67 years. Bill was a member of the Church of God for many years, having served as a Sunday School teacher for 47 of those years. He retired from the Watts Plant of J.P. Stevens.
Surviving is his daughter, Gail Long Cogsdill (Charles); grandchildren: Hope Long Jolley, Dr. Kevin Cogsdill (Brandy), Kiley Long, Amy Cogsdill, Kelly Long (Heidi), and Heather Long; fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife Betty, Bill was predeceased by his parents A. F. Long, Sr. and Zora Hill Long; his son, Jerry Austin Long; his sister Virginia Mills; and his brother Harold Long.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial following at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Gail Cogsdill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VIA Health Partners, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory