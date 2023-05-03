Barbara Holley Crapps, age 71, of Kinards, SC, widow of Travis Crapps passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at her daughter's home.
She was born December 10, 1951 in Greenwood and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Betty Harrison Holley. Mrs. Crapps retired from Newberry College as the Assistant to the Director of the Indian Club. She loved to garden, her annual family beach trips, and her cat, Harry.
She was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Hollie Wingard (Todd) of Clinton; her sister-in-law, Kippie Avinger (Wayne) of Joanna; her sons in law, Billy Johnson and Wendall Leopard; her grandchildren, Blake Hill, Nikki Wingard, Payton Hill, Benji Wingard, Lynzi Wingard, Andrew Hill; and her great grandchildren, Cayne Hill, Carter Bramlett, and Adalynn Thomas.
In addition to her parents and husband of 52 years, Mrs. Crapps was preceded in death by her daughters, Melissa Johnson and April Leopard.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Shannon Faulkner and Rev. Sam Cox officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Hollie Wingard at 477 E. Frontage Rd, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 814 Fairview Church Rd., Kinards, SC 29355.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Crapps family with arrangements.