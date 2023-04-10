Ms. Beatrice Gary, age 101, of 207 Martin Road, Joanna, S.C. passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, S.C.
She is survived by five sons, John L. Gary, Bobby Gary, Roosevelt Gary, Alfred( Harriet) Gary, Nathaniel (Elizabeth) Gary; one daughter, Pastor Mildred Gary; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ms. Beatrice Gary will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Pastor Mildred Gary officiating. Burial will follow in the Orchard Park Memorial Gardens in Clinton, SC. The family will receive friends from 12-6pm at Divine Restoration Church 608 Willard Road, Clinton, SC. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.