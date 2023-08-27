Bennie Lee Dowdy Jr. - Clinton

Mr. Bennie Lee Dowdy Jr. was born March 6, 1941 in Clinton, South Carolina to Bennie Lee Sr. and Sunnie Coleman Dowdy.
He was a member of New Bethel AME Church in Clinton, South Carolina and previously work as a Supervisor at Whitten Center.
Mr. Dowdy entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home at the age of eighty two.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his sons, Michael Dowdy, Bennie Franks of Clinton, South Carolina, Zachary Dowdy of Greenwood, South Carolina; his daughters, Phyllis McClamy of Virginia, Lisa Hunt, Tasha Smith of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Angelia Hall of Laurens, South Carolina; his brothers, Melvin Dowdy of Clinton, South Carolina; his cousin, Matthew Young, reared in the home; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Family is at the home of 207 Bell Street Circle, Clinton, South Carolina.