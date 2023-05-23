Ms. Bertha Mae Campbell, age 70, of 4017 Puckett Fairy Road, Mountville, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Greenville, South Carolina.
She is survived by her companion Mr. Stewart Suber Jr.; two sons, Vincent (Jessica) Goggans, Christopher Campbell; two daughters, Stephanie Flemming, Tameka (Michael) Neely; nine step-children; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jimmy (Patricia) Goggans, Johnny Lee Goggans, Glen (Pamela) Goggans; and three sisters, Brenda Goggans, Deloris Goggans, Barbara (Jerry) Roman.
Funeral services for Ms. Bertha Mae Campbell will be held on Wednesday, May 24,2023 at 2p.m at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Waterloo, S.C., with Bishop Andrevious Campbell, officiating, and Reverend Clarence Simpson, presiding. The burial will follow in the Orchard Memorial Park in Clinton, S.C.
The Family is at the home of her daughter Tameka and Michael Neely of 3 Lenten Rose Court, Simpsonville, S.C.; and the home of Mr. Stewart Suber, Jr. of 4017 Puckett Fairy Road, Mountville, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.