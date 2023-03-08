Betty Jo Glass Coggins, age 94, of Laurens, and widow of Joseph Elmo Coggins, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.
Born in Pacolet Mills, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Lloyd and Faye Weatherly Glass. Betty was a graduate of Furman University and was previously a teacher for 14 years before starting and becoming co-owner of Coggins Hallmark Shops. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.
Surviving are her children, Susan Anette Coggins Horton of Gainesville, FL and Jonathan Mark Coggins of Columbia, SC; siblings, James Glass of Simpsonville, and Marjorie Glass Barkley of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Rebecca Horton, Virginia Horton Mayberry (Matt), Nancy Horton, and Aaron Foust; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Conol, Gabriel Conol, Parker Mayberry, and Virginia Mayberry.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh, Rev. Adair Rogers, and Rev. Joey Estes. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in Bush River Memorial Gardens in Columbia, SC.
The family will receive friends at the Rasor Chapel from 9:30-10:00 AM prior to the service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
