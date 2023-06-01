Billy Prince, age 82, of Clinton, SC, husband of Brenda Motes Prince, passed away, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home.
Born August 14, 1940 in Laurens County, SC, he was a son of the late C.B. Prince and Maggie Campbell Prince. He was the owner of Billy Prince’s Home Repair. Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He attended Shady Grove Presbyterian Church for 30 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sons, Brian Duckett (Tanna) of Fountain Inn, and Mack Duckett (Wendy) of Clinton; his daughters, Shirley McCollum (Frankie) of Clinton, and Nancy Watkins (Kevin) of Laurens; his sister, Peggy Saxon (Roy) of Cross Hill; his grandchildren, Kyle Watkins, Austin Watkins, Ryan Willard, Morgan Duckett, Dustin Duckett, and Frankie Duckett; six great-grandchildren; special niece, Amy Hazel; a special brother-in-law, Tommy Motes (Linda); and daughter-in-law, Cindy Duckett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Prince and Bobby Prince.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Norman Dover officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Presbyterian Church c/o Tommy Motes, 50 White Feather Circle, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Prince family with arrangements.