Billy Wayne “BW” Cothran, age 78, of 4417 Poplar Springs Road and husband of Jackie Cothran passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Billy Sunday and Sally Pauline Cothran. Billy Wayne was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and retired from Monsanto with more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he served as an elder and choir member. Billy Wayne volunteered with the SC Baptist Disaster Relief and his hobbies included fishing and riding motorcycles.
Billy Wayne is survived by his children, Chris W. Cothran (Beth) and daughter Dana C. Horne (Scott); grandchildren, Autumn VanRiper (Justin), Hannah Pedigo (Zac), Christopher, and Mary Claire; recently blessed with his first great grandchild, Hadley Pedigo; and a sister, Sandra Bigby.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the residence.
