Bobbie Jean Richey Holt, age 87, of Clinton, SC, widow of Clyde Holt, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born February 1, 1936 in Anderson, SC and was a daughter of the late Hewlett and Janna Ruth Richey.
Ms. Bobbie attended Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Missy Stevenson (Ernest); her grandchildren, Janna Smith (Billy), and Joshua Stevenson; her great grandchildren, Will, Moana, and Carter Smith; and her sister, Linda Riddle.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness church with Rev. Mark Entrekin and Rev. Sherrill Green officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Laurens, SC 29360.