Bonnie Fay Lemmons Burton, 91, wife of the late William Cortez Burton passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Ashley Place in Greenwood.
Born in Westminster, SC she was a daughter of the late Harvey Hurst and Alpha Roxie Long Lemmons. A Mary Kay consultant for many years, Mrs. Burton was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class, was a former church secretary, and head of the flower committee for many years. She was also a member of the Heirloom Needle Arts Club and the Red Hat Society where she served as Queen Mother.
She is survived by a daughter, Von Prince (Billy) of Laurens; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Cunningham, of Laurens and William Prince, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Bill Lemmons (Edna) of Mountville; sister-in-law, Nancy Lemmons of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, William “Ricky” Richard Burton; sisters, Peggy Ann Lemmons and Frances Harper Lemmons; and a brother, David Eugene Lemmons.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 14, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Hall. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following service.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4996 Hwy. 221 S., Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory