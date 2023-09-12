Bonnie Mae Pyles Goggins - Mountville

Bonnie Mae Pyles Goggins, age 73, of Mountville, SC entered the heavenly gates from her home on September 10, 2023.
She was met at her heavenly home by her mother, Lula Mae Pyles; two brothers, Nathaniel Pyles and Johnny Lee Pyles, Sr; two nephews, Randy Vance, Jr. and Johnny Lee Pyles, Jr; and one niece, Angela Barr.
Bonnie attended the public school of Laurens County 56. She was a dedicated worker at both Joanna and Greenwood Mills. After retirement, she worked in home healthcare until her health declined.
On April 24, 1950, Bonnie, the oldest of seven, was born to Lula and Otis Pyles. Bonnie’s outspokenness and confidence is what made her who she was.
She leaves her wisdom, love, and precious memories to her father, Otis Pyles, Sr; her husband of 55 years, Sammie L. Goggins, of the home; one son, Michael (Angela) Goggins of Clinton; one daughter, Belle (Floyd) Cooper of Mountville; four grandchildren, Shannon Graham of Cross Hill, Kendric Bland of Greenville, Naisha Goggins of Mountville, and Tywan Cooper of Lamar; three great-grandchildren, Mylik, Kinley, and Makenna; two sisters, Annie Pyles and Lucille (Randy) Vance; two brothers, Otis (Deloris) Pyles of Joanna, and Harold (Christine) Pyles of Mountville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. They will forever cherish the memories they have with each other.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tony Cunningham and Rev. Mona Cunningham with burial following in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.